KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — This McDonald's outlet might have taken flaming hot burgers a touch too far.

A burning McDonald’s signboard was spotted in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, Johor Bahru on Monday (Sept 26) afternoon, Sinar Harian reported.

Operations Commander of the Fire Safety Department (BBP) in Skudai, Moha Kamal Shari said emergency services were called at 6.50pm. Six firefighters were then deployed.

“When we arrived at the scene, the fire had burned 80 per cent of the signboard. Nobody was harmed from the incident,” he said.

“The cause and damages of the fire are still under investigation, the operation ended at 7.16pm.”

Pictures and videos of the signboard were shared on Twitter, with many users making humorous comments and memes about the situation.

“Promo for Spicy McCripsy getting out of hand,” tweeted @RamzyShelby.

“That would literally look like dope Spotify album pic,” said @aiman_iskndr.

“Apparently that's what happens when you eat that extra pedas (spicy) ayam McD,” joked @aidxn_hx.