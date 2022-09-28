This McDonald’s outlet in Skudai, Johor was not ‘lovin it’. — Image screencapture via Twitter/Hazrey & /arepblackflag

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — This McDonald's outlet might have taken flaming hot burgers a touch too far.

A burning McDonald’s signboard was spotted in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, Johor Bahru on Monday (Sept 26) afternoon, Sinar Harian reported.

Burger berapi Signboard berapi McDonalds Plaza Tasek, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Johor Bahru. pic.twitter.com/XrDN8JV3KJ — Hazri (@Hazrey) September 26, 2022

Operations Commander of the Fire Safety Department (BBP) in Skudai, Moha Kamal Shari said emergency services were called at 6.50pm. Six firefighters were then deployed.

HHAHAHAHHA ni hasil dia pic.twitter.com/paiPVQGIbQ — zee (⁠⁠^⁠‿⁠^⁠) (@zanaamirza) September 26, 2022

“When we arrived at the scene, the fire had burned 80 per cent of the signboard. Nobody was harmed from the incident,” he said.

“The cause and damages of the fire are still under investigation, the operation ended at 7.16pm.”

Pictures and videos of the signboard were shared on Twitter, with many users making humorous comments and memes about the situation.

“Promo for Spicy McCripsy getting out of hand,” tweeted @RamzyShelby.

Promo for Spicy McCrispy is getting out of hand. https://t.co/Jpik41DGjP — Ramzy (拉姆齐) (@RamzyShelby) September 27, 2022

“That would literally look like dope Spotify album pic,” said @aiman_iskndr.

That would literally look like dope spotify album pic https://t.co/sY2NYMz6t9 — Zen (@aiman_iskndr) September 27, 2022

“Apparently that's what happens when you eat that extra pedas (spicy) ayam McD,” joked @aidxn_hx.