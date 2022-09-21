Jean told 'fans' that she's a drag queen after she was swarmed due to her resemblance to singer Lady Gaga. — Pictures via Instagram/penelopyjean

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Crowds of people, and even security guards, thronged the wrong Lady Gaga in a video that went viral, thinking she was the real Bad Romance singer.

In a Twitter post that instantly became a hit, Brazilian drag queen Penelopy Jean can be seen screaming "I’m a drag queen” to her ‘fans’ who were ready with their phones and cameras.

NBC reported that Jean has been impersonating Gaga for 10 years and shared that her friends and her were quickly swarmed by fans at Gaga’s Chromatica Ball concert in Miami on Sept 17.

Now Jean has a taste of how the pop star feels especially when Gaga is constantly surrounded by fans.

"A few people were coming up to me for photos, because I’m in drag.

"It’s totally normal. It wasn’t until the end of the show that the crowds got huge.

"I was leaving with my friends, and when I turned around, I saw six security guards with me.

"I lost my friends, and I started to panic. I’m sure this is how Gaga feels all the time,” she told the news portal.

Despite Jean’s attempt in telling the crowd that she wasn’t Gaga, they continued to follow her out of the venue.

On Twitter, social media users found the clip hilarious, with others saying how closely Jean resembled Gaga.

Some fans also tagged the real Lady Gaga in hopes that the singer would comment on her ‘doppleganger’.

"You looked identical to her. I had to do a double take when I first saw you last night,” wrote @LoriFabtravels.

"She (Jean) shouldn’t have said anything and just let them take her backstage,” wrote @JohnMBradshaw.