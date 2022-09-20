The 'Bread for All' initiative seeks to make food accessible to needy families and workers in Dubai. — Picture via Unsplash/ Wesual Click

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — Underprivileged United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents can now enjoy fresh bread for free — via vending machines.

Some 10 bread vending machines have been installed around Dubai under the "Bread for All” project, which aims to provide relief to families and workers in need.

The project was launched on Saturday (Sept 17) by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), Khaleej Times reported.

How can one not love the UAE and it’s leaders who never stop to think about the people of UAE. Thank you @HHShkMohd for this initiative. This just lifted my spirit & inspired me. Gave me intense pride in being a resident of a society that cares. pic.twitter.com/Rkk4ioPhsp — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 19, 2022

Placed outside supermarkets operated by retailer Aswaaq, the pre-programmed vending machines are refilled twice a day.

Users can choose between Arabic bread or finger rolls, and can reportedly expect their bread to be ready in roughly one minute.

The vending machines are also capable of accepting monetary donations from those who wish to support the cause.

"This initiative aims to enhance the principle of sustainability in humanitarian work and spread social solidarity in society,” MBRGCEC director Zainab Juma Al Tamimi told Khaleej Times.

"There is an expansion plan in Dubai and other emirates after six months.”