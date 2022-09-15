Thai Dynasty staff were shocked to receive the huge tip had returned the money to Jesse. — Picture via Facebook/ThaiDynasty

PETALING JAYA, Sept 15 — A Singaporean food delivery rider who enjoyed a meal in a Thai restaurant left a tip of SG$600 (RM1934.19) and penned a heartfelt note.

Staff of The Thai Dynasty restaurant located at Singapore’s Yew Tee Square took to their Facebook page to share the note that was written by the rider, known as Jesse.

“I am writing to you all because I am very happy with your food and friendly customer service.

“I want to say that your food is really delicious and your Thai tea is nice too.

“You know, every day when I'm working, I see you all working so hard makes me feel sorry for all of you.

“Working is not easy, and I understand that because I am also working. I'm working as a Grab delivery rider,” read the post.

A recent post said the restaurant's staff had returned the tip to the food rider.

“Dear Jesse, we are really thankful for your kind appreciation to our staff.

It was truly shocking and a first for us to receive this from a food rider.

“Our team at Yew Tee Square were really grateful for your gesture. We will continue to do our best to serve our customers,” read the post.

Mothership SG reported that although the restaurant didn’t have Jesse’s contact details, they managed to track him because he frequented the restaurant and returned the money to him.