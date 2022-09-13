An adult toy weighing more than 15 kilogrammes fell onto a parked vehicle at an apartment in Incheon, damaging it. — Picture via Instagram/RealDoll

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — South Korean police are on the hunt for the owner of a fallen sex doll which damaged a parked car at an apartment in Incheon.

According to portal AllKpop, the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon released a statement on Sept 11 saying that the National Forensic Research Institute couldn’t identify the suspect based on the DNA collected from the sex doll.

However, the institute managed to confirm the suspect to be male although his identity is yet to be discovered due to a lack of data that matches the accumulated DNA.

The police are currently investigating the apartment building where the doll was believed to have fallen from by taking samples of the residents’ DNA.

Around four to five households have shown cooperation and provided the police with their DNA.

The investigation is expected to take longer as the police needs to send the collected DNAs back to the National Forensic Service for it to be analysed.

Previously on July 21, the vehicle’s owner had made a report to the police after finding out their parked vehicle had been damaged by the doll.

The doll has been confiscated and was temporarily stored at the management office by the police who then collected the DNA from the doll to be sent for analysing.

"If the owner of the 'real doll' is identified, we will apply property damage charges,” said Nonhyeon's police official.

It was confirmed that the apartment surveillance camera as well as the damaged car's camera didn’t manage to record the incident on tape.