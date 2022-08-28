People walk amongst supertree structures at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Picture released May 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — An erroneous Facebook post where media company National Geographic (NatGeo) UK wrongly stated Singapore as being in Malaysia, has drawn ridicule from citizens of both countries.

The Facebook post, which now has over 9,900 shares and 4,300 comments, has gone unedited for over 20 hours at the time of writing.

“From the Archive: A family from India walks through the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Malaysia,” read the caption, followed by a corresponding image of a family at the world-famous nature park located in Singapore’s downtown.

To note, Singapore separated from Malaysia to become an independent state on August 9, 1965.

Malaysian brands and organisations have since joined in to poke fun at the post.

“We’re okay to welcome Singapore back to Malaysia provided our currency also increase [sic],” said comedy-centric media company MGAG, when sharing the original post.

Local cinema chain Golden Screen Cinemas commented on the post with a picture of a theatre and said: “Also from the Archive: An IMAX theatre built with Vibranium in Wakanda, Johor Bahru.” — in reference to a made-up location in the Black Panther movie franchise.

“Dear Sir/Madam, that is Singapore. This is Malaysia”, commented Tourism Malaysia, with a picture of the Petronas Twin Towers overlooking the Saloma Link Bridge.

Malaysian Facebook user Bob Razlan Issa commented: “Welcome home Negeri Singapura (Malay for “Singapore state”)... Now you can enjoy our cheap petrol without feeling guilty”.

“Sorry no thank you. Our expressway already not enough lanes. Later your tanks spoil and then left in the middle lane, better not worsen our traffic jam. Thank you,” Singaporean Facebook user Jacky Loh replied, referring to an incident where an army tank broke down along Jalan Damansara here at about 10.30am yesterday.