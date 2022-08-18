Mothers with 10 or more children in Russia are offered a one time cash-incentive of RM73,806. — Picture via Unsplash/ Mon Petit Chou Photography

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — Russia has revived a Soviet-era award to honour mothers who have 10 or more children.

In a decree published on Monday (August 15), the Mother Heroine title offers qualifying mothers a lump sum payment of one million rubles (RM73,806), reported The Moscow Times.

A similar Mother Heroine title was established by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944, and ceased being awarded after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Putin reportedly mooted the idea for the award in June, saying that large families were seeing a gradual revival in Russian society.

The outlet added that mothers will receive the one-time payment once their tenth child turns a year old, and would still qualify if they lose any of their children in battle, acts of terrorism, or other emergency situations.

According to the official website of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, the document is the "highest degree of distinction for women who gave birth to and reared 10 or more children”.

“An awardee and her children must be citizens of the Russian Federation and comprise a socially responsible family ensuring a due level of concern for health, education, as well as physical and moral development,” the statement on the website reads.

This is not the first time Russia has introduced incentives to encourage larger families.

In 2008, the Order of Parental Glory was introduced via presidential decree for parents or adoptive parents who have or are currently raising seven or more children.

Putin’s latest decree also increases the cash incentives for the Order of Parental Glory to “by five times to 500,000 rubles (RM36,964)”, according to kremlin.ru.