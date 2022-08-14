The eatery is famous for its more than 30 nasi kandar combinations of local mutton, prawns, squid, kampung chicken, and beef, along with multiracial, Malay, Chinese and Indian food fare that showcase unity in the fusion styled food to create a feeling of nationalism among various races. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Kayu Nasi Kandar Taipan (Kayu Taipan) celebrates the 65th National Day by introducing Kayu Merdeka Menu, which includes 65 unique types roti canai, noodles and tosai, symbolising the true Malaysian family spirit of unity in diversity.

Highlights of the menu include a circular 65-centimetre (cm) roti canai that can be consumed by about six patrons and a 65-cm masala tosai for four patrons. Patrons can choose from 30 types of roti canai, 15 noodles recipes, 15 tosai varieties and five ethnic race dishes for a grand total of 65 dishes that make up the Kayu Merdeka Menu.

Kayu Taipan restaurant owner Datuk Sirajudin Y Mohamed Mydin said Malaysia stands out in the world as an example of how different ethnic communities can live in peace and harmony.

“We want to celebrate 65 years of unity, race diversity, culture and cuisine that makes Malaysia truly unique,” he said in a statement today, adding that despite different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs of Malaysians, all of them mingle in the truly Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept.

Sirajudin said Kayu Taipan has also introduced some new dishes to add to Malaysian fusion cuisine, such as the Roti Canai Sarang Burung (Bird’s Nest on Prata), Roti Pukul (Crispy Egg Prata), Roti Biskut (Crispy Bread Bites) while its locally-sourced Lamb Shank Biryani is a favourite among multiracial customers.

Sirajudin said Kayu Taipan is one of the most popular Penang Heritage Cuisine restaurants in the Klang Valley and hopes that the restaurant’s operational hours will revert to 24 hours by early next year from the current operating time of 10am to 10pm. — Bernama