Seremban mayor said that plastic bags and dustbins were provided for spectators at Paroi stadium. — Picture via Facebook/NegeriSembilanFootballClub

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — A picture of Seremban’s Tuanku Abdul Rahman stadium littered with rubbish has infuriated Facebook users after it was shared three days ago.

Shared after Negri Sembilan FC won their football match against Penang 3-2 on Tuesday, empty food packets and drinks can be seen strewn all over the stadium.

Also known as the Seremban Paroi stadium, many were angry at the condition of the dirty stadium and hoped that the management would provide more dustbins and plastic bins.

In a statement provided to Malay Mail, Seremban mayor Datuk Masri Haji Razali clarified that rubbish bins were provided and that the issue of rubbish littered all over the stadium has always been a problem especially after any football match.

“We provided dustbins — but not many as we feared that fans would use them as ‘weapons’ during the match should there be any tension between supporters of any local teams.

“Not just that, the stadium does not prohibit fans or spectators from bringing food from outside.

“And black plastic bags were provided where spectators were seated,” he said.

He also hoped that people would be more aware about cleanliness in the stadium and take the effort to keep it clean after any match.