Blackpink announced the release date for the second album ‘Born Pink’ on social media. — Screencapture via Instagram @blackpinkofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — South Korean girl group sensation Blackpink’s second studio album has an official release date.

The group has also announced they will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on March 4, 2023 as part of their world tour.

A teaser poster for their album Born Pink was released on August 9 on social media to the delight of numerous fans worldwide.

Signature of their previous album covers, the art features a minimal title text with two pink fangs on the top.

The poster also unveiled the release date of the album, September 16, 2022.

The pre-release single Pink Venom will be released on August 19, followed by the album and the Born Pink world tour from October 2022 till June 2023.

According to a press release from YG Entertainment, members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa are ready to make Born Pink a massive international project.

YG Entertainment has also claimed that the Born Pink tour will be the largest world tour in K-pop girl group history.

The group's previous studio album, The Album, stayed in second place on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at number one on the Top Album Sales Chart.