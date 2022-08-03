A member of BEJ 48 Zhu Liwei has been sacked from the group. She was accused of taking a clip of a friend showering and sending it to her boyfriend. — Picture via Weibo/ BEJ48-朱力维

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A member of Chinese idol girl group BEJ 48 has been removed from the group after she was accused of taking a clip of her roommate showering and sending it to her boyfriend.

In a statement yesterday (August 2), the group's management said Zhu Liwei's action had severely damaged the group's image hence they had no choice but to expel her, Sina reported.

According to the portal, a social media user had revealed on Sunday (July 31) that the clip was taken on New Year's day in 2020 during a trip with Zhu.

When caught by the victim, Zhu claimed she did it as she was threatened by her boyfriend to do so.

Despite the victim lodging a police report, no actions were taken against Zhu and her boyfriend as there was no proof of any wrongdoing.

After the post went viral, the group's management said they want members who bring positive energy and promote correct values.

“But Zhu Liwei's behaviour has seriously damaged the group's image. Hence, after studying and discussing the matter, the management has decided to expel her.”

Responding to the matter, Zhu questioned why the issue cropped up again after more than two years.

“Police have investigated the matter and for those who are interested about the case can refer to the Shijiazhuang Yuxiang Road Police Station,” she said.