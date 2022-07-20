A woman from Michigan, US, took a man to court over a bad date. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A woman from Flint, Michigan is suing a man for US$10,000 (RM44,520) because of a less than perfect date.

In the suit that was filed in 2020, QaShontae Short said Richard Jordan had intentionally inflicted emotional distress, TMZ reported.

Short had claimed that Jordan deliberately and intentionally hurt her when he “did not show and left on her mother's birthday and her mom had just passed away.”

During the hearing, Jordan did not speak much other than explaining this was a waste of the court's time.

The Zoom conference, however, quickly erupted into a heated argument between Short and Judge Herman Marable Jr., who eventually ripped his face shield off to raise his voice at her as she continued to shout over him.

Marable said the claim should be handled in a circuit court instead before ordering the case to be moved there.

According to Daily Mail, Short, who has reported being unemployed since early June, has a history of filing frivolous lawsuits.

In 2020, she sued the Flint Police Department for US$300 million (RM1,335.6 million) and also filed a suit against AT&T, all of which have since been dismissed.