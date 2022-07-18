Witnesses say the man was upset after two women didn’t thank him for holding a door open for them. — Picture via Unsplash/ Max Kleinen

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — A man in Connecticut, United States allegedly pointed his gun at two women over their lack of politeness.

According to the New Haven Register, witnesses said the man, 25-year-old Joshua Murray, had drawn his gun when two other customers failed to say “thank you” after he held a door open for them.

No one was hurt or injured in the incident, which occurred last Saturday (July 16) at a local store in the town of Hamden, New Haven.

Quoting Hamden police, the media outlet added that Murray did not have a permit for his gun.

Murray has since been arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

On Twitter, news of the incident has prompted discussion over gun control measures in the US, as well as how guns and feelings of entitlement were a bad combination.

“And they say chivalry is dead,” said one user, earning the reply: “It’s back... with a bullet”.

Another user simply quipped: “Why are men so emotional?”