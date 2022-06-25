Models present creations of the fashion brand Officine Generale as part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris June 24, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 25 — Contemporary French label Officine Generale took to a grand, column-lined courtyard in the historic Marais district of Paris for its latest collection of classic tailored designs for men and women, sending crisp poplin shirts and relaxed, pleated trousers with matching blazers down a cobblestone runway.

Models marched in a straight line as a breeze tugged at the looser styles, blowing the tails of silk scarves into the air and adding drama to the evening show.

“I think when you put on a pair of white jeans with a black sweater and pair of sandals, you might perhaps be closer to the French dream than some of the extravagance we see,” designer Pierre Maheo told Reuters, describing his approach to fashion. “You can’t just have things that are all over the place on the podium.” Founded by Maheo a decade ago, the label has been quietly building up a loyal following and has recently joined a wave of French brands opening stores in the United States, including Ami, which held a show at the foot of the Sacre-Coeur Basilica earlier this week.

In contrast with the celebrity-packed shows from blockbuster labels like Louis Vuitton — which flew in a marching band from Florida to perform at the Louvre — Officine Generale is one of the regulars on the Paris Fashion Week calendar known for more intimate crowds.

Menswear shows run through June 26 in Paris, with Celine closing the events. — Reuters pic