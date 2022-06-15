Spagnola documented the seven-day transformation of her chia-covered toilet on TikTok, earning a surprisingly devoted following to the experiment. — Screenshots via TikTok/ alispagnol

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — A Los Angeles-based social media influencer decided to bring nature indoors by covering her toilet with chia seeds.

Ali Spagnola documented her week-long experiment on TikTok, showing the gradual process of turning her toilet into a living garden.

Her video update showing the toilet in full bloom, captioned “Art is supposed to make you feel”, has earned 2.1 million views so far.

@alispagnola Art is supposed to make you feel original sound - Ali Spagnola

For those curious about what sitting on a bushy toilet feels like, Spagnola describes the sensation as “odd and pleasing”, and “just a little moist in a satisfying way”.

TikTok users, some of whom had been diligently following the developments for the past seven days, were both fascinated and terrified.

Others had more pragmatic concerns.

“How r u (sic) gonna clean it? Please these are serious questions,” said one user.

“(Am) I the only one that’s wondering how she’s been using the bathroom while the chia was growing?” asked another.

Spagnola, known for her quirky do-it-yourself stunts, previously covered her entire car with chia seeds.

She also attempted to make a wearable tuxedo covered in chia seeds; unfortunately the seeds only stayed on the vest and bowtie. .

Busy being a grasshole pic.twitter.com/qQ7zEUPUPE — Ali Spagnola (@alispagnola) October 7, 2021

For now, Spagnola appears to be continuing her experiment — this time to see what would happen if she stopped watering her chia-covered toilet.

Responding to comments on her latest post asking why she chose to stop watering her garden-toilet, Spagnola said she had to bike to her studio three times a day just to do so.

“Chia (toilet) consumed my life so I must move on to other art,” she added.