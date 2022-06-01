Aishah Othman felt sympathy after noticing many students ate the RM1 meals frequently without having enough to buy other meals. — Picture via Facebook/TenteraTrollKebangsaanMalaysi

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Nasi lemak seller Aishah Othman had just started operating a stall at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's food cafe.

After a month, she noticed that some students could only afford her RM1 plain nasi lemak packets while observing how some would pay for the food packet in batches.

So, Aishah now offers 10 nasi lemak packets daily for free to students.

"I can see that these students are trying to save their money and that’s why I decided to offer these nasi lemak packets to them," she told Malay Mail.

"Sometimes, I would just ask the students to pay for rice packets while I’ll treat them to the various lauk such as prawn sambal, or ayam berempah in my stall.

"Because I’m unable to give these students monetary or cash assistance, the least I can do is offer to give them free food.

"Imagine if the students are from the B40 group, what kind of savings would these students have to buy food for themselves on a daily basis?."

She has also cut down prices of her other lauk dishes so that students could easily buy them.

Some of her various lauk prices. — Picture via Facebook/TenteraTrollKebangsaanMalaysia

Aishah, who has been working as a stall operator in the university for the past month now added that she didn’t have the heart to see students having a meagre meal and that prompted her put up a sign in her cafe.

The sign reads, "If you’re starving, let me know and I will treat you to some food.

"Don’t be shy.”

Asked how she is able to earn a proper income after discounting her food prices and giving them for free to students, she said that she was still able to earn some money and was happy with that.

"I’m still able to earn a bit of profit although it’s not so much.

"Since my post went viral yesterday, I’m able to earn a bit more money as more students flock to my stall

"I also hope that more students will be able to fill their hungry stomachs through the food in my stall,” she said.

The post has been liked by over 10,000 Facebook users with many complimenting Aishah for her good deeds.