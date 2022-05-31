A seller of an e-commerce platform has made an estimated RM1.59 million from selling coloured photocopies of a student's handwritten revision notes. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A seller on an e-commerce platform has made an estimated NT$10.5 million (RM1.59 million) from selling coloured photocopies of a student's handwritten revision notes.

Listed on Shopee with the title "Taipei First Girls High School - notes for Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students - all subjects (color photocopy), 2019 revision”, a total of 2,653 copies have been sold with each priced at NT$2,600 (RM392).

The listing has been taken off the shelf after it sold out, Taiwan News reported.

The portal confirmed with the seller, "Cindy91005", that the notes were indeed made by a student at Taipei First Girls High School.

The school is one of Taiwan's most academically prestigious high schools.

According to the listing, the notes had 422 pages and covered all subject areas taught in junior high schools, including Chinese, English, Mathematics, History, Geography, Civics, Physics, and Chemistry, as well as Biology and Earth Science as free add-ons.

The item garnered a rating of 4.9 out of five stars from 1,401 buyers, and many praised its detail, clear organisation, clean layout, good penmanship, and fast delivery.

Aside from selling the compiled notes, the same seller’s online store also featured notes in individual subjects, with prices between NT$200 (RM30) and NT$600 (RM90) each, depending on the subject.

The seller sold a combined 11,217 copies of all items, and at the time of publication, every item is sold out except for her civics notes.

The estimated sales of the individual subject notes added another NT$3.6 million (RM543,777) to the seller’s income from selling notes, bringing the total to over NT$10.5 million.