Balenciaga's Paris Sneakers collection has come under fire for releasing shoes that are dirty-looking and yet so expensive. — Screenshot via Balenciaga website

PETALING JAYA, May 20 — Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has come under fire after unveiling some of its new sneakers that look completely worn-out, ‘dirty’ and expensive.

The shoes are part of the brand’s ‘Paris Sneaker’ collection that cost S$2,590 (RM8,241.94).

In a statement on the brand’s page, it was written that the ‘dirty’ shoes were taken by photographer Leopold Duchemin suggesting that the sneakers were meant to be worn for a lifetime.

On Twitter, many criticised the brand while some were convinced that the brand was trolling people.

Balenciaga is releasing a new pair of shoes, and I have to assume they are just trolling people at this point.

One user sarcastically commented: “Massive respect to sales and marketing professionals for this brand.

“This ranks right up there with convincing hipsters to subscribe to a monthly box of shoes from a garage sale.”

Another user suggested keeping one’s sneakers for a few years so that it becomes the exact type like the ‘Paris Sneakers’ while another jokingly quipped that the shoes were taken from a corpse.

YouTuber Seth Fowler commented that the sneakers had been the worst he had ever seen online.

Alright, this is the worst sneaker I've seen today... Balenciaga has to be trollin

Last year, the brand came under fire as it was accused of being ‘tremendously racist’.

This comes after the brand designed a similar pair of trousers, which is popularised by Black youth culture of wearing pants below the waistline to expose one’s boxers.