KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― A seagull is gaining notoriety in the UK for stealing snacks from a supermarket.

Named by locals as Steven the seagull after the Hollywood actor (that would be Steven Seagal), the bird is said to have stolen £300 (RM1,634) worth of snacks from a single Tesco store, The Mirror reported.

According to the portal, Steven is often spotted loitering outside the supermarket in Paignton, Devon, having figured out how the automatic doors operates.

Recently, Steven was caught on camera with its beak full of Mini Cheddars.

The bird was filmed waiting for the doors to open before re-emerging with a packet of the snack and scurrying down the street before staff could catch up with it.

The seagull, according to the portal, is known to ransack the store three times a day.

A Tesco worker, who declined to be named, said the bird's visits are a “daily occurrence”.

“It happens at least once a day, often three times. He’s very fussy but Doritos are his favourite. We have to shoo him away because we don’t want to lose the stock. We’re always keeping an eye out.” Local resident Jenni Elliot said she once saw Steven flying off with a bag of Doritos and shared them with another seagull on the roof.