Satanic symbol: Singaporean primary school textbook recalled for using bloody pentagram

Marlinsons said that it did not know that the symbol was associated with Satanism, but agreed it was inappropriate textbook material. — Picture courtesy of via Reddit/ Themoltenbeacon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — A Singaporean textbook publisher recently learnt that a bloody pentagram may not be the best way to teach primary school students about shapes.

The publisher Marlinsons yesterday apologised for using the image of a blood-splattered pentagram in a Mandarin textbook meant for Primary 2 pupils.

Reddit users were bemused to learn that a bloody pentagram was right next to other harmless imagery in the Primary 2 textbook. — Picture courtesy of via Reddit/ Themoltenbeacon

The image appears in a section meant to teach children about word recognition, right next to more pedestrian images of “triangles” and “watercolour”

Speaking to Coconuts, Marlinsons said it was “unaware that this is a satanist symbol”, and that it will recall and dispose of all existing stock.

“We pledge to exercise greater care and improve our quality inspection system to prevent such mistakes from being made in the future,” the publisher added.

The cover of the textbook in question — Picture courtesy of via Reddit/ Themoltenbeacon

The gaffe first surfaced on Reddit, where user Themoltenbeacon posted images from the textbook to the amusement of other Redditors.

“You wanted shapes? This gave you 4 in one. Star, circle, triangle, pentagon. Why are you complaining?” joked one user.