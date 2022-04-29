Satanic symbol: Singaporean primary school textbook recalled for using bloody pentagram

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — A Singaporean textbook publisher recently learnt that a bloody pentagram may not be the best way to teach primary school students about shapes.
The publisher Marlinsons yesterday apologised for using the image of a blood-splattered pentagram in a Mandarin textbook meant for Primary 2 pupils.
The image appears in a section meant to teach children about word recognition, right next to more pedestrian images of “triangles” and “watercolour”
Speaking to Coconuts, Marlinsons said it was “unaware that this is a satanist symbol”, and that it will recall and dispose of all existing stock.
“We pledge to exercise greater care and improve our quality inspection system to prevent such mistakes from being made in the future,” the publisher added.
The gaffe first surfaced on Reddit, where user Themoltenbeacon posted images from the textbook to the amusement of other Redditors.
“You wanted shapes? This gave you 4 in one. Star, circle, triangle, pentagon. Why are you complaining?” joked one user.