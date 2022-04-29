London man makes RM8,710 monthly from selling his used socks online

A London man makes more than RM8,000 monthly from selling used socks. — Screenshot from Instagram/ Billyjoegrayy

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — A London man is making £1,600 (RM 8,710) monthly from selling his used socks online.

Billy-Joe Gray found out there was a market for used socks when someone messaged his OnlyFans page, The Mirror reported.

The 25-year-old said he sells worn socks between £10 (RM54) and £30 (RM163) a pair and he can sell up to 12 pairs a week.

To ‘create’ the smell, Gray claimed he would wear the socks for days before mailing them in zip-lock bags.

He also takes special requests from customers but they would need to pay an extra charge.

Gray, who hails from Chelsea, said besides socks, he also gets requests for boxers and gym tops.

“A lot of guys had interest in it because I have massive support from the LGBTQ+ community.”

“They are my main audience,” he reportedly said.