BBC’s ‘Hawaiian spaghetti’ recipe ignites anger online by adding pineapple, ham to much-loved Italian meal

Many took to Twitter to say how atrocious and pathetic the Hawaiian spaghetti dish was for using pineapple juice. — Screengrab via BBC Food

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — A BBC Hawaiian spaghetti recipe has sparked online furore after sharing a new ham and pineapple twist to the much-loved Italian meal.

The recipe describes it as a family-friendly pasta recipe that makes the most of tinned food.

“If your kids love Hawaiian pizza then this ham and pineapple pasta is a great twist to try for a quick midweek dinner,” wrote Scottish chef and flood blogger Lorna Cooper who curated the recipe.

Some of the instructions in the recipe, which includes instructing home cooks to add pineapple juice into the pasta, has ignited anger among Twitter users.

“Drain the pineapple and reserve the juice.

“Add the cream cheese and pineapple chunks to the onion and garlic, along with half the juice.

“Cook together for two to three minutes, or until the cheese melts and the pineapple pieces are hot and add the remaining juice and heat through gently,” read the recipe.

Taking to Twitter, many were furious at Cooper for inventing the recipe with comments saying that she’s “banned” from cooking and should be brought to “trial” for her disastrous concoction.

WTAF. Lorna Cooper? Okay the Scottish are banned from cooking all things except haggis and scotch eggs, they’re done. DONE. Privileges revoked until further notice, — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) April 28, 2022

“I’m Italian-American and am normally pretty open about what people do with Italian cuisine.

“Hell, I like Hawaiian Pizza but this just sounds nasty.

“The kind of thing I would throw together in college when I had literally no other food in the house and no way to buy more,” wrote a Twitter user.

I'm Italian-American and am normally pretty open about what people do to Italian cuisine. Hell, I like Hawaiian Pizza. This just sounds nasty. The kind of thing I would throw together in college when I had literally no other food in the house and no way to buy more. — Hotwad (@meatguyf) April 28, 2022

Another user commented how the meal was simply “atrocious”.

“I love pineapple and I’ll defend its inclusion on pizza and in a burger.

“But this is atrocious,” another commented.