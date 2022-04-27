Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner ‘addicted’ to giving out half of RM631m winnings since 2019

Frances (left) and Patrick Connolly celebrating their EuroMillions jackpot in 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — An Irish woman who won £115 million (RM631.2 million) in the EuroMillions jackpot in 2019 has been sharing half of her winnings.

Frances Connolly, 55, from Northern Ireland and now living in Hartlepool in County Durham, said she has become addicted to giving away money as she gets to change people's lives, The Mirror reported.

Due to her charity addiction, her husband Patrick now gives the former teacher a budget for her to give out.

“I get to change people’s lives every day if I want to. Helping other people and doing something to help other people will lift you," Connolly reportedly said.

“If you can give to others, whether it is time or money, it is really important, it gives you a buzz. It is addictive. I am addicted to it now,” she added.

Connolly has set aside cash to be given to charities for the next 10 years.

Her latest donation was £5,000 to buy clothes and toiletries for Ukrainian refugees.

She also agreed to fund school transport fees for a young asylum seeker.

Despite their wealth, Connolly said their children were not given money.

“They got more than anybody else, they got enough to buy a house, and live comfortably, but they will have to work for anything else they want."

“They will get more when we die. The rest we will be giving away to charity."