Philippines police presents birthday cake to wanted man who was arrested on his birthday

Policeman from the Altavas Municipal Police Station holding up a cake for Allan Barrientos Delos Angeles, who was arrested on the day of his 44th birthday. — Picture via Facebook/ Altavas Municipal Police Station

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A man wanted by police in Palawan, Philippines was given a birthday cake by authorities while being held in the lock-up.

The man, Allan Barrientos Delos Angeles, dubbed the “Most Wanted Person of Bataraza, Puerto Princesa, Palawan” was arrested by the Altavas municipality police on Tuesday (April 19), The Philippine Star reported.

After he was processed, police discovered that it was his 44th birthday.

Upon confirming that it was indeed his birthday, police decided to surprise Angeles with a birthday cake.

In a series of photos shared by the Altavas Municipal Police Station on their social media, a policeman can be seen offering a chocolate cake to Angeles.

On the cake it is written: “Happy 45th birthday Allan!”

In another photo, Angeles can be seen holding up a placard with his information for his mug shot while a policeman holds up the cake.

It was unclear if this was Altavas police’s standard operating procedure of presenting birthday cakes to suspects arrested by them.

Angeles reportedly has an outstanding arrest warrant since 1996 for illegal possession of firearms and murder.

Meanwhile, Altavas police told the portal that Angeles had been released on Wednesday (April 20) after posting bail.

“He did not resist arrest when he saw the warrant. He wanted to clear his name so that he could live well,” Altavas police reportedly said.