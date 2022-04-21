British woman with neuroscience degree earns more than RM1m after becoming stripper on OnlyFans

Valentine who was left without an income during the onset of the pandemic turned to OnlyFans to become a stripper. — Picture via Instagram/mercedesthedancerxo

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — A 21-year-old British woman decided not to pursue her neuroscience career and instead became a stripper and OnlyFans star.

She is thriving in her new profession.

The New York Post reported that Mercedes Valentine, who graduated with a first-class degree in neuroscience, had shocked her family and friends to pursue pole dancing instead.

It was reported that she had initially thought of following the footsteps of her parents of becoming doctors — who make a combined income of US$260,000 (RM1,114 620) yearly.

“My parents are both doctors and they know what I do but I couldn’t bring myself to say ‘pole dancer’ to my dad so I chose and said ‘pole gymnastics’”.

Valentine, who was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (a disease that weakens the connective tissues of the body) when she was 15 had to undergo physical therapy.

After physical therapy, she was motivated to follow her parents’ path by studying neuroscience — but that changed when she joined the university gym and signed up for weekly pole dancing lessons.

“I have no regrets. I absolutely love it.

“A friend of mine had also suggested that I also try stripping and I’ve never looked back since.

“Now, what I do is walk around and wriggle my buttocks — and that helps me earn hundreds of pounds a night.”

The 21-year-old first started working in a strip club starting January 2020 just months before the Covid-19 pandemic had struck.

During the pandemic, Valentine opened an OnlyFans page to show off her pole dancing skills as she was left without an income.

Last year, she earned US US$250,000 (RM1,071,000) from the account.

“I always do have this fear that I’ll be wheelchair-bound by the time I’m 30, and that is why I want to fully utilise my body now.

“I’ve got a first class degree in neuroscience — so it’s always something that I can fall back on if I need to.

“My parents are used to my profession now and they have been really supportive,” she said.