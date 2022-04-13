Cosmetics mogul Vida complains about rotten, slimy ‘nasi dagang’ bought for sahur (VIDEO)

Vida said the rice dish turned bad an hour after it was bought. ― Screengrab from Instagram/@datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, April 13 ― Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida was left disappointed after discovering a packet of nasi dagang she bought for sahur (pre-dawn meal) had gone bad.

The QuPuteh beauty empire founder whose real name is Hasmiza Othman said the popular East Coast rice dish became slimy within an hour.

“Disappointing sahur, at 2am I asked my driver to look for nasi dagang near Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

“Sahur at 3am, don’t tell me it could have turned bad.

“It was rotten and slimy, what’s the point of cooking this, it was in the steamer when we bought it,” the celebrity businesswoman said in an Instagram video that has been watched over 307,000 times.

In the comments section, Vida’s followers were quick to point out that they too have encountered similar unsavoury food experiences.

Many revealed they previously purchased food that turned bad before it was eaten, lamenting that many sellers were taking advantage of customers by ignoring food safety.

“Honesty is important in business, this happened to me twice, the chicken I bought wasn’t cooked properly on the inside,” said one user.

“I bought a grilled chicken that smelled and it cost me RM30, it was raw on the inside,” a second comment read.

“These days sellers just want to make a quick buck and are not sincere when they cook, sometimes the food is spoiled,” another said.

Just this week another woman who bought nasi kerabu for her fast-breaking meal was shocked to discover the dish was full of maggots while Malaysian coffee chain Zus Coffee issued an apology after a customer was served mouldy cake.