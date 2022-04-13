Brazilian man seeks medical assistance after shoving 2kg dumbbell up his rectum for pleasure

The surgeon had to manually extract the exercise equipment using their forearm. ― Pexels pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― A Brazilian man ended up having to seek help from doctors after he shoved a two kilogramme dumbbell into his rectum.

The 54-year-old, who was not identified, waited for two days before deciding to seek medical assistance after he failed to extract the exercise equipment.

Quoting the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, Daily Mail reported that the man had turned up to a hospital in Manaus complaining of abdominal pain, nausea and being unable to defecate.

After an examination of his rectal region, doctors found no sign of what might be causing his symptoms and they ordered an X-ray of his abdomen.

Suggesting the unusual case was of a “sexual nature”, doctors said the man was “uncooperative” during the physical examination.

The X-ray later revealed a dumbbell which was almost 20 centimetres long lodged where the colon meets the rectum.

The man had to be sedated as doctors attempted to extract the equipment with surgical tweezers, but failed.

Left with no other options, the team opted for the manual extraction that saw a surgeon using their forearm.

Doctors wrote that the procedure was fraught with difficulties but ended up a success with the man discharged after three days in hospital.

While the man was not expected to suffer long-term complications, doctors warned of cases that saw patients suffering from internal injuries and faecal incontinence.

Sexual gratification is the most commonly reported reason for getting objects stuck partly to do with the number of nerves in the anus, making it highly sensitive, according to the portal.

Aside from dumbbell, there had also been reports of people using toothbrushes, aerosol cans, toy figurines, and eggs in their pursuit of sexual pleasure.