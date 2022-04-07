Company recruiting people to watch X-rated videos for an RM82 hourly fee

A company is looking for people to watch X-rated videos as part of their research. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― Want to earn some side hustle and be entertained at the same time?

A company, Bedbible.com, is looking for people willing to watch X-rated videos.

It will pay the selected person £15 (RM82) an hour for the job.

The successful applicant will be paid to watch the top 100 most viewed porn videos for a total of 50 hours and take down a variety of statistics from the videos, Daily Star reported.

The chosen applicant will need to gather information on areas of focus, such as sex positions, duration, number of orgasms, male vs. female ratio, hair colour distribution and language distribution.

For their services, the applicant stands to get a total of £755 (RM4,165).

Data collected will be used to conduct an in-depth report about tendencies and statistics in explicit videos.

Bedbible content creator head Edwina Caito said pornography is a billion-pound industry around the world.

“We chose to explore the most common sex positions in the top 100 most viewed videos to create a fair representation of people’s porn preferences.”

“We are sure we will learn some interesting statistics from our research such as what types of roleplay the actors have, number of orgasms, and any fetishes covered.”

Anyone aged 21 or over can apply for this role and it doesn’t matter where in the world the applicant is located since it is a 100 per cent remote position.

For those who are interested, the full job description and application form can be found on Bedbible’s website.