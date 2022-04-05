Brazilian male model who wed nine women on same day wants to marry two more wives

Brazilian bigamist Arthur O Urso is looking for two more wives after one of his nine wives Agatha (circled in red) wants to end their marriage as the idea of polygamy was not as appealing as she once thought. ― Picture via Facebook/ Charles Awuzie

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― A Brazilian man who is married to nine women is looking for two more wives after one of them wants to end their polygamous marriage.

Arthur O Urso now wants to bring his number of wives up to an even 10, which explains his wish to wed two more women, The Mirror reported.

Urso, a male model with an OnlyFans page, went viral last year following his simultaneous marriage to nine women at a Catholic church in Sao Paulo.

According to Urso, one of his wives Agatha is opting out of the marriage as the idea of polygamy was not as appealing as she once thought.

“She wanted to have me all to herself,” Urso, who makes about £56,000 (RM309,702) a month on OnlyFans, reportedly said.

“It didn’t make sense ― we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse.”

“She said that she was missing a monogamous relationship.”

Urso said his other wives thought Agatha's attitude was wrong and that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings.

“I know I have lost a wife.”