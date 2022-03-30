Nine-year-old Down’s Syndrome girl in UK defies all odds to become model for fashion brand Burberry

Doctors said Roni Littman might not walk or talk due to her Down’s Syndrome but today she has become the face of Burberry. — Picture via Instagram/ ronilittman_zebedee

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A nine-year-old Down’s Syndrome girl has defined all odds to become the model of high-end brand Burberry.

Roni Littman’s mother Shelley said the family was proud of her daughter’s achievements and is also delighted that brands are encouraging diversity and becoming more inclusive with their advertisements.

“We were absolutely elated when Roni got the Burberry modelling job,” the 46-year-old said, adding that Roni’s achievement was made sweeter as doctors had previously told the family that Roni may not be able to walk or talk.

“She has achieved so much in such a short period of time,” Shelley reportedly told Daily Mail.

Before landing the job with Burberry, Roni, from Potters Bar, has modelled for other big brands including River Island, Asda George and TJ MAXX.

Shelley said Roni did take a while to communicate clearly, but she made herself very much understood.

“She is a very cheeky, determined and feisty young lady. She has always loved the camera and entertaining people.”

Shelley said the family sent some photos to a talent agency in 2017 and had not looked back since.

“My husband Jon, 49, and I are beyond excited to see what the future holds for Roni,” she said, adding that they would do their best to help her achieve whatever path she wants to take in the future.

The family also hoped Roni could inspire other disabled children and adults to follow their dreams.

“Roni proves everything is achievable and does not let things get in your way.”