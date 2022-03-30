Filipino woman goes viral for auctioning off cheating husband’s branded possessions on Facebook Live (VIDEO)

Jamille became an internet sensation after deciding to sell her cheating husband’s prized possessions including his branded shirts and shoes. — Pictures via Facebook/Jamille Margarita Galvez

PETALING JAYA, March 30 — A woman from the Philippines became an internet sensation after deciding to discard her cheating husband’s prized possessions by auctioning them off online.

Jamille Margarita Galvez posted her live video five days ago where she is seen holding a variety of items such as her cheating husband’s branded Lacoste short, a pair of Adidas trainers, and even a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers.

In a recent update on her Facebook, Jamille penned down that she has already collected 300,000 Philippine Pesos (RM24257.70) from auctioning off the items.

Palawan News wrote that Jamille had also joked in Tagalog saying that she would rather earn money from her husband’s clothes rather than to throw it away.

She also cracked a joke ‘warning’ potential buyers to buy the items at their own risk for fear that the clothes and branded items might be ‘cursed’.

During the session, she even ‘hoped’ that her cheating husband would watch the online auction so that he can see the things that she has sold.

Jamille, who hails from the province of Bulacan in the Philippines also asked other women online whose husbands had cheated on them to help her business by giving her their belongings so that these women could earn money from them.

Liked by over 14,000 people, the video has been shared 4,800 times.