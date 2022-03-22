Dogs: From man’s best friend to favourite ‘child’?

Going back to the physical office is raising many questions and concerns for dog owners. — Vlad Shu/Unsplash pic via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, March 22 — Fighting for a spot in a daycare, finding ways to avoid leaving them alone at home, taking them to work... As remote working gradually (or not so gradually) gives way to a return to the office, dog owners find themselves having to set up new forms of organisation for taking care of their four-legged companions, who have become used to their human’s constant presence for two years. Yes, more than ever, taking care of “man’s best friend” resembles taking care of a child.

How can people go back to their workplaces and leave their pets at home alone? It’s a very serious question and one that is very of the moment. As pandemic restrictions ease and remote working gets replaced by days onsite, several articles have looked at the best advice and practical recommendations for preparing your dog for a new reality of being home alone during the daytime hours.

Indeed, since the early days of the covid-19 pandemic and the first lockdowns, pets have been a valuable source of comfort for their owners. They have helped them through this stressful and confusing period by providing emotional support in the face of social isolation or quarantine. But after two years of these idyllic relationships, where remote working was the norm and therefore pets and humans together on a near constant basis, the return to the office has prompted “separation anxiety.”

Establishing new routines

Should you leave Fido alone at home all day? Have the dog looked after by a third party? Take Fido to work? These are some of the many dilemmas that pet owners — dog owners in particular — are currently facing. Because for some people the return to the office is creating new organisational issues, not unlike with childcare.

While some people attempt to gradually get their dog used to spending longer periods of time at home alone, working up to a full workday, others prefer to call upon professionals. Which explains why the professions of dog-sitter and dog-walker are booming. In England, dog-sitting service Barking Mad has seen demand increase by more than 1000 per cent since the beginning of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, reports the Guardian. Even compared to the beginning of 2019, well before the pandemic, demand has increased by nearly 500 per cent. In England, where an estimated 3.2 million households acquired a pet during the pandemic, dog-sitting costs between £10 and £15 per hour (between RM54 and RM84), according to the Trustedhousesitters website.

Demand for doggie daycare is also on the rise in Australia, to the point where some facilities can no longer take in animals. “We do have to turn away dogs,” Sam Mendelson, general manager of operations at Kip Daycare, told the Sydney Morning Herald. In the United States, a study by 365 Pet Insurance found that a dog walker can earn up to US$35,000 (RM147,507) a year. Not bad considering that the average American salary is around US$60,000.

For those without deep pockets, several alternative systems set up a bit like AirBnb or based on mutual aid exist. Examples are Rover, Pawshake or BorrowMyDoggy.

Will our new colleagues be canine?

According to a study by Rover.com, 77 per cent of pet owners would value working for a dog-friendly company. With the pandemic, the expectations and priorities of many workers have changed, and many Companies have responded by offering “dog-friendly” jobs. It’s also a new way for employers to entice their employees to return to the premises.

It’s no longer rare to come across Golden Retrievers or Australian Shepherds in the corridors of offices and open spaces. Especially in a lot of anglo-saxon countries where bringing your dog to work has already long been accepted. Employees who own a dog see such a culture as a major advantage when choosing a workplace.

In the UK, job ads mentioning dog-friendly workplaces have increased almost fourfold on Indeed since 2019. In the last six months alone, these listings have increased by 43 per cent, according to Daily Business magazine.

The furry creatures are universal attention-getters, offering a breath of fresh air and stress relief to employees. Numerous studies have shown that contact with dogs can improve mood and promote the secretion of feel-good hormones.

In the United States, many companies have been accepting dogs on their premises for years. A leader in that area is none other than Google, which for the past 20 years has made available a dog park/ doggie daycare centre, the Doogleplex to employees with pets, as well as offering numerous initiatives such as a puppy therapy programme. At Amazon, ranked as the most “dog friendly” company in 2021, Tripadvisor and Ben & Jerry’s, just to mention the most famous, many perks related to a pet’s health are on offer, such as health insurance for pets, allowances to pay for their care, or days off for adopting a new pet or in the case of the death of a furry companion.

In any case, with the return to the office, owners are ready to do anything for their pooch. According to a recent study, many say they will miss their dog more than their significant other or even their own child when they have to return to the office. — ETX Studio