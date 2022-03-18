Tea company in India names its black blend ‘Zelenskyy’ to honour Ukrainian president

'Zelenskyy Really Strong' named after Ukrainian president will be out in the market soon. ― Picture via Instagram/aromicatea

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, March 18 ― An Assam tea company in India has named one of its tea brands after the Ukranian president to honour his valiant efforts in fighting Russia.

The Indian Express wrote that the company Aromica Tea named their newest brew of strong Assam tea ‘Zelenskyy’ ― a perfect blend of artisanal-handcrafted orthodox tea and CTC (Cut, Tear and Curl) tea.

Aromica Tea director Ranjit Baruah said it was fitting with Assam tea known for its pleasant flavour and bold taste.

“I was really impressed how he declined the US government’s offer to evacuate him as mighty Russia attacked.

“He decided to not flee but stay back and lead from them the front.

“There’s nothing stronger than him at the moment in the world, so, I was trying to draw an analogy that this tea is as strong as Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he said.

He added that he might be donating part of the profits from the tea company to any organisation directly involved with helping the people of Ukraine displaced by war.

The newly launched tea will be available on the Guwahati-based company’s website and can be purchased within the next 10 to 15 days.

Priced at RM4.97 for a 200g pack, the blend is one of the more affordable options in the company’s catalogue.