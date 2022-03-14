AirAsia Thailand to resume flights to seven countries in April

An AirAsia plane prepares for take-off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, June 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANGKOK, March 14 — AirAsia Thailand will resume international flights to seven countries on 18 routes starting next month.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said as Thailand re-open borders and travel restrictions being lifted, the airline would continue to re-introduce international service starting next month on routes that cover Asean and South Asian countries.

From April, he said the airline would be flying to seven countries on 18 routes from three airports — Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Phuket International Airport, and Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla — providing a total of 38 flights per week.

Besides that, he said AirAsia Thailand would reinstate up to 81 flights per week by May in support of the nation’s economic recovery.

“We chose to resume routes to countries that share Thailand’s reopening policy so that our guests can travel without having to worry about quarantine.

“The routes cover Asean and South Asian countries and we are working closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and relevant agencies to attract visitors while maintaining and adhering to public health measures,” he said in a statement.

He also said that with foreign visitors being able to travel throughout Asia, the airline would leverage on the AirAsia domestic network, helping to generate revenue for all of the nation’s regions.

At present, AirAsia Thailand flies from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Maldives, and Singapore.

Starting April, AirAsia Thailand would fly from Don Mueang International Airport to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Bali (Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur and Penang (Malaysia), Bangalore and Chennai (India), Phuket-Singapore and Hat Yai-Kuala Lumpur.

Starting May, AirAsia Thailand resumes flight from Bangkok to Kolkata, Kochi and Jaipur (India), Da Nang (Vietnam), Johor Bahru (Malaysia), and Siem Reap (Cambodia).

AirAsia Thailand said guests travelling from Thailand to various countries with flights operated by AirAsia could travel without quarantine restrictions according to travel requirements of each country.

For those arriving in Thailand, it said travellers would enjoy the quarantine-free “Test & Go” programme by registering for an electronic entry certificate, Thailand Pass, in advance.

Guests are advised to explore more details on the required documentation and information at https://tp.consular.go.th/ — Bernama