Gang of ‘aunties’ in Indonesia hide stolen 10kg bags of rice in jubah (VIDEO)

One of the women conceals the rice in her dress while the storekeeper is distracted. ― Screengrab via Facebook/Siti Maryam

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― A gang of three ladies were caught on camera stealing 10 kilogramme bags of rice at a provision store in Indonesia.

One of the women hid the heavy sack of rice in her jubah, a roomy robe-style dress commonly worn by Muslim women in the Middle East.

The incident took place in Deli Serdang, Medan.

In a CCTV footage uploaded by Facebook user Siti Maryam, three women are seen alighting from a black vehicle that stopped in front of the store.

A store assistant is seen greeting them and soon strikes a conversation with one of the women.

While the employee was distracted, another woman in a black jubah casually picked up a large pack of rice, hiding it in her spacious outfit.

After dropping off the first bag, the woman returns to steal a second bag of rice.

Once their mission was completed, the trio left the shop without buying anything.

The clip which was posted earlier in the week received 13,000 reactions, 26,000 shares and 7,700 comments.

Many were amused by the trio’s skills, especially the woman who was tasked with hiding the sacks of rice in between her legs.

“Wow, that is some grip right there,” said one user.

“She definitely consumes jamu regularly to be able to have such a strong grip,” another joked, referring to the Indonesian traditional health tonic.

On top of commenting that the women came across as professionals, others were appalled by their terrible act that betrayed their modest appearance.

“This is so shameful,” a comment read.

“They’ve used their outfits as a tool to carry out their crimes and make people think they are pious women,” one user wrote.

“May those who take what belongs to others realise their wrong deeds,” said another.