MDDB animal welfare group needs donations of kibbles, canned dog food for its 260 rescued street dogs

These two cuties are among the many dogs that will be put up for adoption during the Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better adoption drive this Sunday at The Square, Jaya One in Petaling Jaya. ― Pictures via Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― With its supply of kibbles and canned dog food running low, canine welfare group Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) is reaching out to animal lovers to help them replenish its stock.

MDDB adoption coordinator Christine Lai said there were 260 rescued street dogs at their shelter.

“Hence, we are appealing to the people to help us provide food for them,” she said.

Lai said the shelter needs about 1,000 kilogrammes of kibbles, 500 kilogrammes of puppy kibbles and 400 cans of dog food monthly.

The increase in the number of dogs at the MDDB sanctuary in Rawang had pushed the monthly kibble and canned food requirement drastically high, she added.

The Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better will be having an adoption drive this Sunday at The Square, Jaya One in Petaling Jaya. ― Picture via Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better

While food supply has been coming in slowly, Lai said it has become a big challenge to secure sufficient food for the dogs monthly.

“I hope generous well-wishers will come forward to help,” she added.

Lai said well-wishers and dog lovers who wanted to contribute kibbles and canned food can drop them off at the MDDB adoption drive in Petaling Jaya on Sunday (March 6).

“We have about 15 puppies and a few young dogs for adoption,” said Lai.

The adoption drive will be on from 11am to 6pm and will be held at The Square, Jaya One, Jalan 13/6, Petaling Jaya.

“The puppies rescued are all without their mothers.

“We suspect the mothers could have either been caught by the dog catchers or were dumped by owners who did not spay their pet dogs,” she added.

MDDB, said Lai, also welcomed contributions of used newspapers.

For details, contact Lai at 012-2414749.