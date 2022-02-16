Singapore massage parlour operator who pressured customers into extra services fined RM15,000 for operating without a licence

A massage parlour operator in Singapore has been fined RM15,570 for operating without a license. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― A massage parlour operator in Singapore, who pressured two customers into accepting sexual services by appearing topless, has been fined S$5,000 (RM15,570) after she was found to be operating without a licence.

Mika Lin Yi Hui, who operates the West Wellness at Citigate Residence in Block186 Rangoon Road, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of providing massage services without a valid licence, Yahoo! News reported

Two customers aged 19 and 21 had entered Lin's shop at about midnight on February 10 last year for massages and they agreed for a one-hour body massage at S$50 (RM155) each.

The 21-year-old man paid S$110 (RM342) for two, including a S$10 (RM31) administrative charge.

After the payment, they were led into separate cubicles that were divided by wooden partitions and told to undress fully, but both men kept their shorts and underwear on.

Lin first entered the 19-year-old man’s cubicle and began massaging his buttocks before telling him to turn over and she massaged his legs before touching his genitals.

The man objected and said no repeatedly leading to Lin leaving without saying a word.

She later entered with a 44-year-old masseuse where both women were topless.

“The accused took the man’s hands and rubbed her chest with them whilst the other masseuse touched his genitals.

Both kept saying “money money” to the man.

The man initially refused but eventually agreed to pay for the extra service.

The other masseuse then left the cubicle after a short period of time,” the prosecution said.

After the masturbation service, Lin took the man’s wallet from his trousers and handed it to him, asking for S$100 (RM311). The man took out the cash and gave it to her.

Meanwhile, another female masseuse massaged the 21-year-old man for a while before leaving and Lin and the other 44-year-old masseuse appeared in his cubicle topless.

“When they tried to massage him, he resisted and told them that he only wanted a normal massage. They stopped and left. The accused then entered the man’s cubicle and told him that they were not providing normal massage services due to the Chinese New Year period,” added the prosecution.

When the man asked for a refund, the women demanded that he pay more money.

The man asked what the payment was for and the two responded he “had to pay because the two masseuses were half-naked”.

The women promised to continue with the massages and the man paid S$100 for the extra service.

Later, the women tried to pull his shorts down but the man resisted.

He eventually gave in.

Upon meeting up with each other after the session, the men asked the women for a refund of the original payment but were refused leading to the 19-year-old to call the police.

For carrying on the business of providing massage services without a licence, Lin could have been jailed up to two years, or fined up to S$10,000 (RM31,132), or both.