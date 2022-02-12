Do like the British and acquaint yourself with classical music

Some people in the UK are more likely than others to turn to classical music. ― Shutterstock pic

LONDON, Feb 12 ― Music lovers often find themselves listening to the same artists and songs over and over again. Many wish to broaden their musical horizons to remedy this situation. Six million Britons plan to learn classical music in the coming months, according to a new study by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

One third of respondents admitted to “not knowing much” about classical music. They plan to remedy this lack of knowledge during the year. A quarter of respondents also plan to learn about the repertoire of classical composers such as Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert in the near future.

Even more surprisingly, many of the music lovers who want to learn about classical music in the next few months are under 35 years old. A number that is equivalent to more than 1.5 million Britons. These results contradict the stereotype that this musical genre is an “old person's thing.”

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra also found that some people in the UK are more likely than others to turn to classical music. This is the case for the Welsh. While 40 per cent of them admit to not knowing much about this musical genre, almost as many are interested in giving it a go this year.

There are certain elements that could help them. A third of Britons say they would be tempted if there were concerts near their home where they could discover a new musical style. One in five also think that Boris Johnson's government should do more to support the UK's venues. Unsurprisingly, ticket prices are also an important issue for many music lovers looking for something new, especially for the more inexperienced.

“We have seen consistently throughout our research during the pandemic that despite the despite months of disruption, with venues being shut and concert cancellations, people's desire to discover new music, challenge themselves and indulge in their own interests is as strong as ever. We now live in a world where getting into orchestral music is increasingly easy,” said James Williams, managing director of the London-based Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. ― ETX Studio