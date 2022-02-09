Plastic surgery addicted Texas woman comes to terms with looks after diagnosed with medical condition

Self-confessed plastic surgery addict Jenny Lee Burton has finally come to terms with her looks after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia. — Picture via Instagram jennyleetx

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — After going under the knife for 59 times, a woman from Austin, Texas has learnt to be satisfied with her looks after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a painful disease that causes her to gain weight.

Jenny Lee Burton braved 26 plastic surgeries by the time she was 28-years-old that included lip implants, boob jobs, three breast lifts and liposuction, Daily Star reported.

According to Burton, her obsession with perfection and battle with her self-esteem started when she was young as she always struggled with accepting her looks.

“I am trying very hard to find acceptance. But when I look in my reflection, I still don’t like what I see.

“If I could be just OK with it, just OK, I would be very happy.”

Since being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, Burton said she was in constant pain all the time.

“Initially, my self-esteem took a huge blow,”

“I was just like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Because I look at some pictures. . . where I was really thin. But I was the healthiest and the happiest at that time, and I miss those days.”

“I had to really come to terms with the fact that for once in my life, I am not in control of my body.”

The mother of two said her obsession with surgical procedures also impacted her oldest daughter Kaleigh.

“Her whole life, I’ve been having plastic surgery, so she doesn’t even know what I look like as a natural person,” Burton said.

“When my daughter sees pictures of me before I had any surgery, she doesn’t recognise that that’s me. We don’t even look alike.”