MR DIY partners with seven financial service providers to offer cashback to customers

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — MR DIY Group (M) Bhd is partnering with three banks and four e-wallet providers to offer its “Mega Cashback” programme and discounts across its stores from January 15 to February 28, 2022.

The three banks and four e-wallet platforms are HSBC, Public Bank, MAE by Maybank, as well as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, ShopeePay, GrabPay, and Boost.

“This is the first time we are partnering with seven financial service providers in one programme.

“Customers are looking forward to stocking up on festive and home essentials to make the festive season even more meaningful for their loved ones; it is a perfect time to reward them with cashback and discounts,” said its head of marketing Alex Goh in a statement.

The retailer has also committed to a nationwide “Price Lock: Harga Kami Tetap Sama” initiative.

Under this initiative, the retailer has committed to not raise prices of all products across its three brands — MR DIY, MR TOY, and MR DOLLAR. — Bernama