McDonald’s heads to the metaverse to celebrate the Lunar New Year (VIDEO)

McDonald’s is celebrating the Lunar New Year in the metaverse. Picture courtesy of McD Hall of Zodiacs via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Feb 1 — Chinese New Year kicks off February 1 and, for the occasion, McDonald’s has decided to jump into the metaverse to foretell what’s to come in the year ahead. Just guide your avatar to your zodiac animal to find out what 2022 — year of the Water Tiger — has in store for you.

Who could have imagined that McDonald’s would be predicting what this Lunar New Year holds for you and your zodiac sign? However, the fast food chain is doing just that, celebrating the event by inviting you into the metaverse. McDonald’s has even signed up the services of the fashion designer Humberto Leon, who co-founded the Opening Ceremony brand. Rat, tiger, rabbit, snake... the designer has captured the likeness of each of the 12 animals of the Chinese lunar calendar. All are gathered in a kind of virtual hall that you can walk through from your computer or smartphone. With the Water Tiger enthroned in the middle, the vast room welcomes users in a ceremonial atmosphere where they can wander around and observe the animals in motion.

Simply select your birth year and corresponding animal to discover the predictions for the year ahead. These will be available until February 15 via two virtual reality platforms, accessible free of charge at Mcdhallofzodiacs.com. Users will need to create an account in order to customize the experience. — ETX Studio