Kind US woman raises RM392,661 to help elderly man juggling two jobs to make ends meet

Stephens (right) felt very sad that Judd still had to juggle between two jobs to support his family. ― Screengrab via tiktok/anabellegracestephens

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 ― An American woman Anabelle Grace Stephens helped raise US$93,647 (RM392,661) to help an elderly man struggling to make ends meet.

Mirror UK reported that Stephens, 21, who hails from Idaho felt sympathetic towards Kerry Judd, 71, who had to work two jobs ― as a security guard and a delivery driver to make ends meet.

Five days ago, she captured a video of him after he came to her doorsteps to deliver food to her home and uploaded it on her TikTok account.

That led her to set-up a GoFundMe page after reaching out to Judd, sharing that he was struggling to earn an income as his wife had passed away in 2011 and he had to care for his two sons.

In one of the messages on the fundraiser, Stephens wrote and pleaded with people to give what they can to help Judd quit at least one of his two jobs.

In the description, Judd described himself as a security guard who has been dealing with some health issues that have affected his work as a driver with company DoorDash.

Many have since donated to the GoFundme page that was created by Stephens to help Judd. ― Screengrab via gofundme

“It isn’t easy with DoorDash as the basic pay of $2.50 (RM10.51) per delivery.

“DoorDash fees are expensive so people don’t always tip because times are tough, and there are times they are not able to go out so they order DoorDash,” he writes.

Many commented that Judd should be enjoying his retirement and hopes that the money is able to help support him financially.

Others meanwhile said that they teared up while watching an old video of Judd in his delivery driver costume and having to work at such an old age.