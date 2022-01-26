Giant Hypermarket Watch: Price drop on beef, carrots means you can enjoy a hearty stew for less

100g each of carrots and beef will only cost you RM3.80 at Giant this week. — Unsplash pic

*This article is brought to you by Giant.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 26 — Being one of the more expensive proteins in the country, it’s always a good idea to stock up on beef when the price is right.

After all, it’s one of those meats that can be stored uncooked in the freezer for four to 12 months, which means you can buy now and cook later.

This week, Giant is having a promotion for beef block at just RM3.50 per 100g (was RM4.59 per 100g).

To accompany your beef dish in mind, why not pick up some carrots that are also on discount now for only 30 sen per 100g (was 38 sen per 100g previously).

Whether you’re whipping up a quick stir-fry or a comforting stew, beef and carrots are a classic combination with many possibilities.

These amazing deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means ‘lower prices for longer’ that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign includes everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items to help Malaysians stretch their ringgit further amid tough times brought on by the pandemic.

To help Malaysians get the most out of their savings on grocery shopping trips, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals from now until March 2022 so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to find out what’s on offer.