Province in China offers ang pow to keep non-locals from travelling this Chinese New Year

A province in China is giving out RM330 to encourage non-locals from returning to their hometowns this Chinese New Year as it tries to contain Covid-19.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A province in China will issue 500 million yuan (RM330 million) of ang pow to be distributed to non-locals who choose to stay back during Chinese New Year as it tries to contain Covid-19.

The ang pow will be dispatched to non-locals of Dongguan in Guangdong province via digital vouchers, with each person getting 500 yuan (RM330).

Dongguan is home to more than 190,000 industrial firms, Global Times reported.

According to the portal, Chinese New Year or Spring Festival usually sees the world's largest human migration as people across the country travel back home to celebrate the Lunar New Year with their family and friends.

Various provinces and municipalities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang province have issued notices to encourage locals to avoid travelling.

They have also been told to stay put during the holidays as several cities have seen new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Previously, Suzhou in Jiangsu province gave a subsidy of 500 yuan per person, encouraging non-local employees to stay in the city during the holiday season.

Chinese New Year is celebrated on February 1.