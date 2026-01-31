KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — An air of quiet elegance and anticipation filled Maison Rizman Ruzaini at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur on Thursday as the Malaysian fashion house unveiled its Hari Raya 2026 collections to a select audience of clients, celebrity friends and media.

The intimate event marked a dual celebration: the launch of two new collections and the maison’s 20th anniversary, reflecting two sides of the brand today — couture and ready-to-wear, tradition and modernity.

At the heart of the presentation was The Hikayat of Ratna, a couture collection of 20 looks inspired by classical Malay literature.

Designed by co-founder Ruzaini Jamil, the collection imagines a folktale set in a coastal kingdom along the Strait of Malacca, blending Malay ceremonial attire such as baju kurung, kebaya, and songket with Arab-influenced silhouettes like abaya and jubah.

Lunar motifs, stars, florals and maritime symbols appear throughout the collection, rendered in chiffon, voile, georgette and layered lace.

In a media release, the collection is said to be priced between RM4,800 and RM22,000, with early reservations selling out ahead of its public debut.

Complementing the couture line was Rebirth Vol.3: Raya, a ready-to-wear collection of 24 looks designed for everyday elegance.

The collection reinterprets traditional festive garments — including kurung Kedah, kurung Pahang and loose kebaya — with modern tailoring and versatile fabrics such as chiffon, lace and printed textiles.

Pieces are priced between RM500 and RM850 and will be available at RR by Rizman Ruzaini boutiques in Suria KLCC and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, as well as online.

“Fashion is not just about clothing — it’s about memory, meaning and the enduring power of craft,” said the maison in the statement.

Through both collections, Rizman Ruzaini continues to honour Southeast Asian identity while evolving for contemporary lifestyles.

Founded in 2005 by designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil, the brand has become known for its signature silhouettes, refined detailing and commitment to craftsmanship.

In 2020, the launch of RR by Rizman Ruzaini expanded the maison’s vision into ready-to-wear, while a strategic partnership with Indonesia’s Modinity Group in 2025 has opened the door to regional growth.