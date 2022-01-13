Homeless man in Colombia warms hearts on social media after celebrating dog’s birthday with cake (VIDEO)

Choco has been hailed a hero after going all out to celebrate one of his dog's birthdays with cake and cute party hats. — Picture via Instagram/joseluis.matos.7906

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — A heartwarming video of a homeless man in Colombia celebrating the birthday of one of his dogs has warmed the hearts of many social media users.

In a video shared on Instagram five days ago, the viral clip shows the man Choco José Luis Matos kissing and petting his dogs that has been watched over 600,000 times over.

He then pulls out a small cake from a plastic bag and sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to one of his dogs before feeding both his furry friends.

Journalist Rótelo who captured the video on Instagram wrote that Choco lives on the street of Colombia’s Cabecera neighbourhood and is known for caring for the dogs as his own.

Many social media users have approached Choco and showered him with generous gifts such as clothes after seeing the touching video and the good deeds he has done for the dogs.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Choco then revealed that he is originally from the municipality of Colombia’s El Peñón and the simple birthday party was to celebrate one of his dog’s birthdays.

The other dog, Nena, who is also in the viral video has been with him for over 10 years.

Choco later revealed in a recent Instagram Live session that he plans to pursue music and open an animal shelter.