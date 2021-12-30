Mydin launches Ourdin campaign riding on viral meme to aid flood victims

Mydin urged the public to continue aiding flood victims through its Ourdin campaign. ― Picture via Facebook/Mydin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Supermarket and retail chain Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) has launched the Ourdin campaign as a fundraising initiative to help flood victims.

'Ourdin' was the viral meme that earned Mydin darling status on Malaysian social media after it introduced the play on its name, which was edited on an image of their Sri Muda branch looted by stranded flood victims.

The play on the name was a hit, as it came after Mydin managing director Datuk Wira Dr Ameer Ali Mydin said he forgave the looters who broke into their Shah Alam store, and expressed his understanding of their situation being stranded flood victims who were cut off from food supply for days.

More info on the Ourdin campaign with the tagline 'Bersama Kita Bersatu' can be found at www.ourdin.com.my, where the public can purchase an exclusive Ourdin collared T-shirt for RM55.

The campaign which began yesterday after its launch, will see proceeds of sales go towards aiding flood victims.

Ameer explained that they aimed to use their supply chain and logistics as a fundraising platform.

“We feel Mydin can play a role in assisting flood victims, but we cannot do it alone and requires the cooperation of all sides.

“Through this campaign, the complete 100% of sales earnings will be directed to the afflicted and needy victims, in addition to demonstrating our sympathy with all Malaysians.”