Malaysian envoy promotes silat in Cambodia

BANGKOK, Dec 26 — Clad in black traditional baju Melayu and tengkolok (headgear), Malaysia’s Ambassador to Cambodia Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim performed basic silat techniques to a group of Cambodian teachers and students.

Despite busy with diplomatic duties, Eldeen Husaini took time off and organized a workshop “Mari Belajar Silat” at the embassy compound on Friday to introduce and promote Malay martial art. About 30 participants joined the one-day workshop.

He showed basic technique Seni Tari “Bunga Sembah” and “Buah Pukulan”. Besides that, the silat exponent also showed techniques wearing ‘tengkolok’, the traditional Malay male headgear.

“Silat is one of the country’s, and the region’s, most enduring cultural heritage treasures. We would like share our experience of silat with our Cambodian counterparts to promote this traditional and unique arts heritage.

“It is part of the embassy’s cultural diplomacy that we are very proud to introduce and link with our Cambodian friends,” he told Bernama when contacted from Bangkok.

Eldeen Husaini hoped silat would gain popularity among Cambodian and foreigners, with the first silat school or centre established later.

Silat, a combative art of self-defence and survival rooted in the Malay Archipelago was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) in 2019. The recognition has elevated the country’s art of self-defence into the international arena.

Eldeen Husaini caught the attention of guests when he performed a silat dance at this year’s National Day celebrations at the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh in August.

A video of him performing silat went viral on social media. Social media users praised him for promoting and perserving the martial art.

Meanwhile, Eldeen Husaini also encouraged fellow Malaysians to learn Khmer ancient martial arts — Bokator or L’bokator as well as other forms of martials arts available in Cambodia.

“This will broaden their horizon in exploring Cambodian culture. This would definitely serve to build stronger and everlasting linkages between the people of Malaysia and Cambodia,” he said. — Bernama