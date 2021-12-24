Sharp launches Sharp Cares Flood Relief Programme for affected customers nationwide. — Picture by Sharp

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Sharp has launched the Sharp Cares Flood Relief Programme to provide assistance to households that lost belongings following the devastating floods over the past week.

The programme will be available from tomorrow until the end of January 2022.

Through the programme, Sharp offers free inspections on any Sharp electrical equipment damaged in the floods, as well as 50 per cent on repair expenses if the guarantee period has expired.

Meanwhile, individuals in need of a replacement may visit any Sharp authorised dealer outlet to purchase any of the selected models and enjoy up to 60 per cent discount or RM1,000 cash rebate.

According to the Sharp Malaysia managing director Ting Yang Chung, the initiative was an attempt to aid the community after the floods.

“We read so much news about the floods, while Shah Alam is badly affected where our Sharp office is located.

“We hope with this Sharp Cares Flood Relief Programme, we could help the families repair or replace their Sharp electrical appliances as soon as possible, and provide cash rebate in the replacement, so that these affected families could usher in the New Year and move on to their routines.”

For more information and to sign up for the Sharp Cares Flood Relief Program, email [email protected], call 03-8026 6228, download the Cocoro Life Apps or get more information at www.cocorolife.my.