MBO Cinemas back under new management, announces the reopening of few previous branches starting from Dec 29

MBO Cinemas announced that they will be opening some of their previous branches. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/MBO Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Cinema chain operator, MBO Cinemas is returning under new management after shuttering all its branches in Malaysia last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MBO’s surprise return announcement was made through a couple of posts on Facebook which stated that the cinema chain operator is now held and managed under a new and separate management company.

They announced the reopening of a few outlets in previous locations which are the MBO Atria Shopping Gallery, MBO Elements Mall, MBO Brem Mall, MBO Space U8, MBO Taiping Sentral Mall, MBO Teluk Intan, MBO Melaka Mall and MBO U-Mall Skudai.

However, plans to restart operations at the mentioned locations will be done gradually with MBO Atria Shopping Gallery set to be the first to resume operation starting from this December 29.

The new management of MBO Cinemas clarified that they will introduce a new membership system soon as the previous membership system could not be transferred due to Personal Data Protection Act 2010 policies.

MBO Cinemas urges members not to discard their membership cards as they are working to gain access to the previous membership point system held by the previous company.

“Just like many of you, we were surprised by the news of the potential closing down of MBO Cinemas back in 2020.

“As outsiders, we saw the outpouring of support from you during the sale of the MBO merchandise to keep the cinema open.

“Our aspiration is to maintain the brand’s voice and bring entertainment nearer to you. From our humble hearts, we hope to have your support to come back stronger,” it wrote in one of the posts.

In celebration of their comeback and the festive weekend, free screenings of movies will be held at the MBO Atria Shopping Gallery from December 24 until December 26.

For more information on the free screenings and latest updates from MBO Cinemas, click here.